Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 21:27 Hits: 4

Sonceria “Ann” Berry was sworn in as the Senate’s new secretary Monday afternoon, becoming the first Black American and eighth woman to hold the appointed position.A veteran Senate aide, Berry most recently served as deputy chief of staff for Sen....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541060-senate-swears-in-its-first-black-secretary