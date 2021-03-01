MyPillow CEO Asks CPAC Attendees To Take Masks Off Before Snapping Selfies With Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 12:46 Hits: 1

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen on Sunday asking attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to take their face masks off before taking photos with him. Bloomberg's William Turton captured video of Lindell taking selfies with several CPAC attendees who approached him as he walked through the building without a mask. "Take the mask off," Lindell told one man. The video shows Lindell taking photos with at least 4 people who were not wearing masks in the span of 30 seconds. Watch the video below. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell posing for pictures at CPAC pic.twitter.com/lFfPgzajRa — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 28, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/mypillow-ceo-asks-cpac-attendees-take