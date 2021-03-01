'My Overthrow-The-Government Lovefest Was Biggest,' Says Donald

Articles

Trump lied on television yesterday. Unsatisfied by the attention given to him by CPAC, the former guy phoned into Fox News and lied to Steve Hilton that he "didn't know" about the sacking of the US Capitol until "much later: when he turned on the TV. Host Steve Hilton asked if the reports were correct and he enjoyed watching the insurrection because "you felt it was your people fighting for you." Trump dismissed the reports and said he made "many moves" before the rally took place. Trump claimed he talked to the DOD days before the rally. Then he got distracted and actually started bragging about crowd size. Crowd size, his obsession from his 2017 inauguration that wasted his administration's "honeymoon" period. Sunday night he wanted to brag about how many people attended his love fest of a rally on January 6. "That rally was massive," Trump said. Can you imagine bragging about the size of a seditious rally of rioters? Why is he so concerned with size all the time? Trump then attacked the press for under-reporting the crowd numbers. "The press doesn't like to talk about but the real number was much, much bigger in terms of people at the location." Trump continued, "It was tremendous numbers of people. He caught himself and said, "not the Capitol, but the rally itself." "And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing." How sick is this? "Hundreds of thousands of people and more than that," he bragged lovingly at himself and his traitorous followers.

