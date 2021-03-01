Here's What Post-Vaccination Life Could Soon Look Like

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:52 Hits: 4

Here's the bad news: The lifting of restrictions in many states is likely to lead to another major surge. John Berman asked public health expert Dr. Leana Wen how much of a concern that is. "I think it's a major concern, John," Wen said. "And it's because we've seen this playbook before. We've seen what happens when there is a major surge. What happens is that restrictions are placed. People change behaviors when hospitals are overwhelmed and you see that peak come down. but every time we have plateaued at an ever-higher level, and we're at the same level we were prior to that awful surge around Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year's. If we started to plateau now and then the more contagious variants come along, we could see a fourth surge that is pretty catastrophic. "So I think that there's a way for us to prevent that from happening, the same as before, which is most importantly, don't get rid of mask mandates. The governors that are doing this, I think it's super counterproductive, because if we want to be keeping our schools open, if we want businesses to come back, we should see masks as the way that allows us to do that. and so don't remove common sense science-based restrictions like mask mandates." Alysin Camerota asked if the vaccines can outrun the variants in the next month. "I don't think that any of us can possibly know that," Wen said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/cnn-expert-heres-what-post-vaccination