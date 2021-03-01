CPAC: Hyatt Hotels Did Nazi That Coming

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021

Pro-tip for the US hotel industry: If you book a convention having anything to do with today's Republican Party or "conservative movement" or "MAGA," make sure your damage control PR department has a heads up. Everything seemed to be fine at the Orlando Hyatt hotel this weekend, until that part where the convention wheeled in the golden statue of Donald J. Trump. Then everybody on Twitter noticed that the shape of the CPAC stage matched exactly a symbol used by Nazis and white nationalist Trump supporters because OF COURSE IT DID. Having worked with Norse and Elder Futhark iconography for years, I’m quite alert to the glyph shapes and their associations in the modern world and history.So, why is the #CPAC2021 stage an Odal rune, and specifically one with serifs (or wings) that was used by the SS? pic.twitter.com/gc4HhtGA3n — Hami (@hami) February 26, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/cpac-hyatt-hotels-did-nazi-their-stage