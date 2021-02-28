Conservatives Resort To Time-worn Tactic Of 'Waving The Bloody Shirt' To Gaslight The Public

Articles

If you watched Republicans on the Sunday news talk programs this weekend, you could be forgiven if you experienced a surreal, out-of-body feeling seeing every Republican official invited on for interviews claim, without a scintilla of evidence, that the November presidential election was stolen by Joe Biden. Even worse, they did so with zero pushback from their network hosts. In those moments, you could see the various strands of right-wing narrative regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol coming together into a cohesive, up-is-down gaslighting narrative, building an alternative universe that is likely to form the core of Republican politics for the next four years and more. It’s an old rhetorical sleight of hand that has a long history of use by American conservatives: they call it “waving the bloody shirt.” The phrase has fallen somewhat out of use in recent years, but its core idea is one that has been with us for 150 years and longer: Someone who “waves the bloody shirt” is a demagogue whose rhetoric callously recalls violent incidents for the purpose of scoring cheap political points.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/conservatives-resort-time-worn-tactic