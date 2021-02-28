GOPAC Chair Dodges Talk Of All The Blood Gov. Kristi Noem Has On Her Hands

Articles

GOPAC Chair David Avella really didn't want to talk about the number of people who've died from COVID in South Dakota, and touted the number of vaccinations in the state instead during a segment on this Saturday's America's News Headquarters on Fox shortly after their Gov. Kristi Noem finished her speech at CPAC. Noem used her time speaking to the Trump cult at the Conservative Political Action Conference bragging about her state's response to the pandemic, attacking Dr. Fauci, and going after other governors for lockdowns, despite the fact that she actually has nothing to brag about given the fact that her tiny state had one of the highest coronavirus death rates per capita. Fox anchor Eric Shawn asked Avella what he thought about Noem's speech, and actually brought up the fact that her state hasn't had a mask mandate or any stay at home orders, and Avella immediately proceeded to brag about the number of people being vaccinated, ignoring the fact that her irresponsible behavior had led to countless numbers of her constituents dying from COVID as the virus raged out of control in her state.

