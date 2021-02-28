Johnson Johnson COVID Vaccine Receives Emergency Authorization From FDA

Articles

Good news for those of us still waiting to get vaccinated due to the short supplies. Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorization from FDA: The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine Saturday. It is the first single dose Covid-19 vaccine available in the US, and is one that "checks nearly all the boxes." With more than 28.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 511,000 reported deaths in the US since the start of the pandemic, and while the demand for vaccine still far exceeds supply, these vaccines can't come soon enough. "A third safe and effective vaccine is very welcome news," Andy Slavitt, the White House's senior for Covid Response, tweeted on Friday.

