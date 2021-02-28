Gov. Noem Does The 'What About' Dance Around SD's COVID Deaths

Articles

South Dakota Gov. Noem couldn't answer the simplest of questions on Face The Nation regarding her state's high death rate, instead trying to "what about" other governors, with typical Kellyanne Conway deflection tactics. During CPAC 2021, the SD governor bragged about her actions regarding COVID, then spouted QAnon conspiracies, and blamed government lock-downs and mask mandates as the single biggest problem for the nation's economy during the pandemic. “Now let me be clear: COVID didn’t crush the economy, government crushed the economy,” she said. South Dakota has a minuscule population of 884,659, so there is no reason why the death totals should be as high as they are. It's Noem's ineptness and dangerous love of Trump that led her to refuse to follow CDC guidelines that would have protected her constituents. Shouting "Freedom!" is more important than protecting people from a world-wide health crisis. Host Margaret Brennan continued calling out the governor's high death rate, "The CDC says your state has the eighth highest death rate per capita in the U.S. That's a rate of deaths per 100,000 residents. Don't you think your decisions as an executive contributed?" Gov. Noem lied, saying SD's "infection rate peaked earlier than a lot of other places in the country." In truth, New York and California were the early states hit hard by COVID, not South Dakota.

