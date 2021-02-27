Republican Voters Support Biden's American Rescue Act. Why Don't Their Politicians?

Articles

Since Joe Biden took office on January 20th, and proposed a sweeping 1.9T COVID relief bill, almost all of the national polling on this proposal has been widely popular amongst ALL voters. National polling proves it. A new poll from Navigator Research shows that 73% of Americans support President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, including 53% of Republicans. The poll also found that more than half of Americans approve of how Biden is handling the economy, including nearly a third who strongly approve. "Navigator found that "The majority of Americans – including 50% of Republicans – cite the stimulus payments for working families as the most convincing reason to pass the stimulus package."

