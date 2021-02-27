CPAC 2021 Stage Shaped Like Nazi Symbol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 14:30 Hits: 4

Wondering what Baby Goebbels has been up to since Herr Twitler has moved south? Apparently, it's set design. Check out what an astute graphic designer, Hami, noticed about the CPAC stage. Having worked with Norse and Elder Futhark iconography for years, I’m quite alert to the glyph shapes and their associations in the modern world and history.So, why is the #CPAC2021 stage an Odal rune, and specifically one with serifs (or wings) that was used by the SS? pic.twitter.com/gc4HhtGA3n — Hami (@hami) February 26, 2021 What the hell is an "Odal rune?" Sounds like an inner ear parasite, or a cool name for a band. Turns out, it's a symbol worn by the Nazi SS guards on their lapels, and it has little-to-no significance outside of that context. So, I looked into this, and yes the unusual #CPAC2021 stage is in the shape of an Odal rune, a symbol used by the SS. Holy smokes. Sure it is just a coincidence. https://t.co/sqQg7tSZBU

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/cpac-2021-stage-shaped-nazi-symbol