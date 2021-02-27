The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Larry Kudlow CPAC 2020: Don't Worry About COVID, Do Worry About Socialism

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

As Donald Trump hid the severity of the coronavirus from the American people in February 2020, his chief economic advisor told the CPAC 2020 audience what the real threat to the public was. Larry Kudlow began by claiming Trump took unprecedented and historic steps to protect the American people from the virus. (Over 500,000 dead, now, so far and counting.) Kudlow, who is always wrong said, "[COVID] will turn out to be a low risk proposition, not a high risk proposition." Again, America has 500K dead Americans from COVID-19, and it's still spreading throughout our nation as we try to get everyone vaccinated. But back in 2020, what Larry Kudlow was really worried about was not the coronavirus at all. It was...you guessed it… Socialism! Kudlow said the coronavirus won't sink the economy, but socialism will. Larry dismissed COVID in favor of attacking a fictitious threat against our democracy. How [not] prescient.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/larry-kudlow-cpac-2020-dont-worry-about-do

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version