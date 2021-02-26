CIA Report Confirms MBS Responsible For Khashoggi Murder

Articles

Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

A long-awaited CIA report has confirmed what we all knew, but which Donald Trump tried to cover up: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. From The New York Times: The four-page report contained few previously undisclosed major facts. It reiterated the C.I.A.’s conclusion from the fall of 2018 that Prince Mohammed ordered the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and legal permanent resident of Virginia who was critical of the Saudi government. The report was written a year ago after Congress, which had been briefed on the underlying findings, passed a law mandating intelligence agencies’ conclusions be declassified and released. The Times also notes that MBS-loving Trump refused to declassify and release the report. He also pretended it was not known whether or not MBS had knowledge of the murder. But Bob Woodward’s book reveals that Trump bragged about covering up the murder, saying about the prince, “I saved his ass” and "I was able to get Congress to leave him alone.”

