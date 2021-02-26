When Rand Paul Shows You He Is A Jerk, Believe Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

When people tell you who they are, believe them the first time. Sen. Rand Paul has told us for years that he is an asshole. Believe him, he is. Sen. Rand Paul decided to wage his own culture war battle during a confirmation hearing rather than focus on, oh, let’s say, the candidate’s qualifications during a global pandemic that has killed 500M Americans: Exchange between Sen. @RandPaul and Dr. Rachel Levine on on Gender Transition. pic.twitter.com/uL0zPTAmke — CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2021 If you did not know this already, Dr. Levine is transgendered. If she is approved for this position (Asst. Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services), she would be the first openly transperson confirmed for any role by the Senate. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA and the chairwoman of the Senate Health Committee, which considered Levine’s nomination) name checks Sen. AquaBuddha:

