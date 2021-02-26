President Joe Biden In Houston: 'We Can Do Anything!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 23:50 Hits: 8

President Joe Biden went to Texas Friday to assess the damage from last week's deadly storms. While there, he toured Houston's largest food bank and a new mega-vaccine administration center, where he delivered some remarks. “When a crisis hits our states, it’s not a Republican or Democrat who’s hurting. It’s a fellow American who’s hurting,” he said to all Texans. “My prayers are with you in the aftermath of the storm...We will be true partners to help you cover the bill for the storm and this pandemic.” "There's nothing partisan about this virus," Biden reminded everyone. He went on to note that Abbott and Cornyn are both "conservative Republicans, plenty of things we disagree with" but still agree on getting as many vaccinations administered as possible. "None of this has a partisan tinge," he reminded. And then we got to the ending, which reminded me of how lovely it is to end the week with some optimism instead of the infernal victimhood of the CPAC attendees and speakers. That's the clip at the top. Here's the transcript: Just yesterday I saw M.D. Anderson joined four other major cancer hospitals to help break down the silos that make real progress in this effort [to cure cancer] difficult. Now they're sharing data and information. That wasn't going on four or five years ago. "We're going beat cancer. I know we will. I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There is just one thing, one thing I could be known for as president, it would be the president who during his era ended cancer as we know it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/president-joe-biden-houston-americans