Progressives Continue To Fight For $15

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021

The minimum wage hike did not pass the Senate Parliamentarian inspection, so we will have 6 more months of wrangling. If the parliamentarian had given the minimum wage the ol’ green light, it would’ve seen Sen. Joe Manchin and Democrats like AOC in a caged death match. Democrats In Disarray! Some Tweets last night that I thought were instructive: If a Parliamentarian ruled against Trump and Senate R's, he would denounce the person as a hack, try to fire them, come up with a disgusting nickname and sic his psychos on that person. @FoxNews hosts would vilify the ruling, saying they must bow down to the president. https://t.co/V5LpjGsHEx — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) February 26, 2021

