Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans are setting their sights on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, President Biden’s choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services, as their next target in the battle over Biden’s Cabinet.Republicans, on the cusp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540623-republicans-see-becerra-as-next-target-in-confirmation-wars