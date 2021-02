Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 16:14 Hits: 1

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) poked fun at his controversial trip to Cancun during his appearance Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).Opening his speech, Cruz owned the recent controversy surrounding his trip to Cancun as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540681-cruz-pokes-fun-at-cancun-controversy-at-cpac