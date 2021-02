Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 7

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) pledged on Friday that former President Trump will "be helpful" to all Senate GOP incumbents on the ballot in 2022, as Republicans increasingly turn their focus to the midterms."The president is going to be helpful to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540720-graham-trump-will-be-helpful-to-all-senate-gop-incumbents