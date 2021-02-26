'Do Not Book Liars On The Air': Soledad O'Brien Calls Out Lou Dobbs

Articles

In testimony on Wednesday, Anchor Soledad O'Brien called on news organizations to ban known liars. At a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on "extremism in the media," O'Brien began her testimony by recalling that then-anchor Lou Dobbs had falsely reported about the number of case of leprosy among undocumented immigrants when both journalists were working for CNN in 2005. "Dobbs's lie advanced his agenda of demonizing undocumented immigrants so it stuck and he got away with it," O'Brien explained. "It was disheartening and degrading and it was also only the beginning." According to the veteran anchor, Dobbs had helped to usher in an era of "lies and liars" being embraced by some media.

