'Sedition Truck' At Capitol Riot Owned By GOP Rep's Husband

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:11 Hits: 1

According to Wikipedia, "Three Percenters believe in the ability of citizen volunteers with ordinary weapons to successfully resist the United States military. They support this belief by claiming that only around 3% of American colonists fought the British during the American Revolution, a claim which underestimates the number of people who resisted British rule." So you might think it a little odd that the husband of a congresswoman from Illinois is knowingly or unknowingly advocating for the overthrow of the U.S. Government by force. Source: The Daily Beast A pickup truck parked at the United States Capitol and bearing a Three Percenter militia sticker on the day of the Jan. 6 riot belongs to the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, who approvingly quoted Adolf Hitler a day earlier. Researchers on Twitter first noticed the Ford pickup truck with the far-right militia’s decal parked on the Capitol grounds in footage posted to social media and taken by CBS News. The presence of a vehicle with a militia decal so close to the Capitol, inaccessible to normal vehicle traffic, raised questions about how it got there—and whether it belonged to any of the hundreds of suspects involved in the deadly riot.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/sedition-truck-capitol-riot-owned-rep-mary