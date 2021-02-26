Ron Wyden Has Plan To Maneuver Around Procedural Block On $15 Minimum Wage

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:25 Hits: 1

Mika Brzezinski talked to Jake Sherman about the blow to plans to get a minimum wage increase in the reconciliation process. "A ruling in the Senate dealt a severe blow to Democrats who are pushing to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in the next covid-19 relief package. Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough, nonpartisan arbitrator, issued guidance saying she didn't think the effort complied with guidelines of reconciliation, the fast track process that Democrats are using to go pass the bill. Despite the parliamentarian's decision, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers in the House would not remove the provision before the vote, which is set for later today. Jake Sherman, what does this all mean?" she asked. Sherman replied, "It means there won't be a $15 minimum wage in the immediate future. It means -- Nancy Pelosi's move is smart on her behalf, she has a caucus full of progressives who want to see this policy and do not care that the Senate doesn't want to pass it, they want to pass it and vote on it. It's very popular in the Democratic caucus. It has almost unanimous support. Number one. Number two, as we pointed this out in Punchbowl News this morning, I think it seeps its way into literally every legislative debate from here on out. This is -- the way Democrats see it, a widely and broadly popular provision. The minimum wage hasn't been raised in some time. they will try to find ways to do it."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/after-reconciliation-what-happens-next-15