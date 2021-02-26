Trump Judge Rules COVID Eviction Moratorium Unconstitutional

Articles

Friday, 26 February 2021

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas on Thursday sided in favor of a group of landlords and ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's federal moratorium on evictions is unconstitutional. "The federal government cannot say that it has ever before invoked its power over interstate commerce to impose a residential eviction moratorium. It did not do so during the deadly Spanish Flu pandemic. Nor did it invoke such a power during the exigencies of the Great Depression. The federal government has not claimed such a power at any point during our nation's history until last year," wrote Judge John Barker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Barker added that "the federal government's Article I power to regulate interstate commerce and enact laws necessary and proper to that end does not include the power to impose the challenged eviction moratorium." He also challenged the the idea that renting is an economic activity. Barker wrote in his ruling that "although a person's residence in a property may have a commercial origin, that alone is not enough to make the regulated activity itself economic in character." Barker did not issue an injunction, prompting Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, to tell renters not to panic.

