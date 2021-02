Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 5

Backers of Biden's ambitious stimulus plan say it will help struggling families and businesses, but critics say it goes too far.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/26/971007439/bidens-1-9-trillion-rescue-plan-vital-medicine-or-costly-overkill