Conservative Heads Explode Over Mr. Potato Head Brand Name Change

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

In case you were busy paying attention to important news, Hasbro announced today that it is giving the toy a new brand name: “Potato Head.” There will also be a new Potato Head playset to allow kids to “create their own type of families, including two moms or two dads,” AP reported. Mind you, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will live on, but as part of the new brand: Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021 But conservatives’ hair caught on fire anyway: Mr. Potato Head has now been renamed to be gender inclusive.He’s now just going to be called Potato Head.When will the activists demand Joe Biden stops use of the “Come On, Man” catchphrase?For inclusivity’s sake, it should be “Come On, Person!”

