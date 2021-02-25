Trump's Fans Want To Blow Up Capitol During State Of The Union

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 23:41 Hits: 3

We now know why tall fencing and barbed wire surrounds the Capitol. The insurrectionists are planning an encore. That's right, only this time they're cosplaying "Designated Survivor." They want to blow it up. During the State of the Union, the date of which has not been set, but never mind that...they're biding their time. "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol, and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified," testified Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman. We may not have a when, but we have a who, a what, and a why. Nicolle Wallace pointed out that every member of Congress attends the State of the Union address, along with (of course) the president and vice president of the United States, and often the entire Supreme Court. "That warning came during the House Appropriations Committee hearing about the security failures on January 6th. The police chief, there, explaining that this threat from extremists is why the fencing remains outside the capitol and why national guard troops are still manning the building," Wallace explained.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/trumps-fans-want-blow-capitol-during-state