South Dakota AG Refuses To Resign Over Hit And Run Accident

Imagine being the Attorney General of the state and you're accused of being involved in a hit and run accident where a man dies. Your job is literally to uphold the laws of the state for everyone. So what do you do? If you're Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican elected in 2018, you refuse to resign or even step aside while police investigate. Source: Washington Post Days after South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg fatally struck a man while driving in September, detectives told the Republican official they had found a pair of broken reading glasses inside his Ford Taurus. They belonged to the man he killed. That was a problem, detectives said, because Ravnsborg, 44, said he didn’t know he had hit a man until the following day, when he returned to the scene and found the body of Joseph Boever, 55, in a ditch. “They’re Joe’s glasses, so that means his face came through your windshield,” one of the detectives said in an interview released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety on Tuesday. Things are so dire for Ravnsborg right now that even the Republican Governor of South Dakota has called on him to do the right thing and resign. Ravnsborg has so far said he won't resign though.

