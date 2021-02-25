Consequence Culture: Dominion, Smartmatic Sue Big Liars

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021

The highest-profile Trump-adjacent legal event this year might be the Supreme Court's one-sentence order allowing Cyrus Vance, Jr., the Manhattan District Attorney, to obtain Donald Trump's tax and business records from his accountants. Other pending lawsuits focused on The Big Lie, however, might have an even more substantial and healthful effect on, among other national toxins, the right wing media ecosystem and latest drive for new voter-suppression laws. First, a brief note on Trump v. Vance... Issued on Monday without any dissents, the Supreme Court's ruling will accelerate the Manhattan DA's investigation of various kinds of alleged fraud by Trump and his businesses, mostly centered on asset-valuation for federal and state taxes and business loans. In response to the order, Vance issued his own one-sentence statement: "The work continues." The order in Trump v. Vance legally applies only to the parties in that case, but it indicates the Court's likely rejection of future attempts to prevent criminal and civil investigations from pursuing allegations of criminal conduct or civil injury against The Former Guy, his businesses, and his associates (including family).

