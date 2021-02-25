The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dan Patrick: Texans With $16K Power Bills 'Took A Gamble'

Above, Texas’ Lt. Governor Dan Patrick telling people to read the fine print of their electricity contracts, you know, because it’s their own fault that the electric company made serious coin off of them. Patrick, as you may recall, was the mook who suggested at the start of the pandemic that gramps and mee-maw might be willing to die to save Capitalism for their grandkids: Three months after the TX Lt Gov says people would be willing to die to save the economy, it's looking like it's going to happen pic.twitter.com/QLPYkLaTac — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 22, 2020 Here's the full video of Lt Gov Dan Patrick saying grandparents would be willing to die to reopen the economypic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 22, 2020

