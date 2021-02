Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:19 Hits: 0

As the House moves closer to voting on the Biden administration's relief bill, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina talks to NPR's Rachel Martin about objections to the $1.9 trillion price tag.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/25/971261711/gop-rep-mace-says-covid-19-relief-plan-is-a-spending-spree