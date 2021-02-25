Pentagon Report: White Supremacy Is Serious Problem In U.S. Military

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:18 Hits: 3

CNN's Oren Lieberman starts a segment in response to a new Pentagon report on the prevalence of white supremacists in the U.S. military with a look at tattoos. The coverup was, I want to say, six total sessions. "The ink can hide the symbols of extremism, but the damage runs far deeper." When he first came in and showed us the work that he had, I think everybody's jaw kind of hit the floor. "At Redemption Ink in Colorado Springs, Dave Brown has covered more than 70 extremist or hate-inspired tattoos, more than 20 estimated military and a waitlist of 635 people." We have covered everything from portraits of the founding fathers of the KKK to swastikas. I've covered up a huge trafficking branding. "The Army veteran camouflages the tattoos of hate for reformed extremists but the ideologies and their symbols are still spreading in the military. Tattoos can be a calling card for white supremacists and extremists, a way to grow their own ranks in secret amidst a nationwide surge in white nationalist activity. Some of the recruiting tactics are more brazen and more open. One example in the report, a military member and co-founder of the group known as Atomwaffen Division told another member he was open with friends at training 'They love me, too.'

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/pentagon-report-shows-white-supremacy