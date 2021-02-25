Seditionist Texted 'Moron!' To Ex-Girlfriend; She Turned Him In

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 15:34 Hits: 5

"Heav'n has no Rage, like Love to Hatred turn'd, Nor Hell a Fury, like a Woman scorn'd." - The Mourning Bride by William Congreve (1697) Source: Washington Post Standing on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6, Richard Michetti allegedly took a break from the rioting to argue with his ex-girlfriend over text message. After sending photos and videos of the mob and boasting how he had avoided tear gas, Michetti parroted Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud. “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron,” Michetti wrote in a text to the woman, according to court documents. The next day, the woman he had insulted promptly told the FBI that her ex was at the Capitol, handing over to law enforcement the string of texts, photos and videos he had sent to her.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/capitol-hill-rioter-texted-his-ex