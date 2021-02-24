Bernie Sanders Invites GOP To 'Come On Board' To Do Good Things

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 18:32 Hits: 0

It's often comedians who give the best political interviews. Tuesday night Jimmy Kimmel did a great job interviewing the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Bernie Sanders. Jimmy started the interview by asking Sanders if he was in his office or "a hotel room in Cancun right now." Sanders admitted that some Senators get grief for their travels "depending on which side of the aisle you're on." Asked about his work on the Budget Committee, Sanders immediately turned his focus to economic inequality. Sanders said being chairman is "a lot of fun because as you can appreciate the budget deals with all aspects of the federal government, in fact, all aspects of American life, and we intend to do a number of hearings. We are trying to understand why the gap between the very rich and everybody else is growing wider. Why half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck. Why so many of our people are uninsured or underinsured. And why so many of our people, millions of people, are working for starvation wages." Sanders wants a $15.00 minimum wage, and he has news for Republican colleagues. "...Under Trump, we have seen this country and the Republican Party move, to my mind, very far away from reality. And the fact that you got colleagues of mine in the Senate who refuse even today to acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the election.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/kimmel-chats-bernie-sanders-package