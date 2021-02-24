Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Different Streets’ By Made Kuti

Articles

Fela Kuti was a pioneer of Afrobeat and one of the most important socially conscious musicians of all-time. He was also announced as one of 16 nominees for induction into the 2021 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The nomination is a long-overdue acknowledgment for an influential artist who transcended genres.

Fela’s legacy has been carried on by his oldest son Femi and youngest son Seun, who have both established themselves as successful Afrobeat artists. And now, Made, who is Femi’s son, hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Made’s debut album “For(e)ward” was recently released alongside Femi’s eleventh album “Stop The Hate,” as part of the double album “Legacy +.”

On the track “Different Streets,” Made specifically addresses his grandfather’s musical impact:

A prophet is what many of us call Fela

Someone with very special skills to see very far

But grandpa was not predicting the future with songs

He was speaking about everything he saw

Everything that was wrong

Zombie, ITT, Yellow Fever, CBB

These songs were talking about his present

Not what was to be

We must now understand just how scary it is

That we are facing the same problems from the 70s

And think for ourselves how hard we must work collectively

To be free

As the lyrics reflect, Fela’s music still resonates because the issues sadly remain relevant.

Made spotlights injustice just like his grandfather and father. And while each generation is primarily singing about politics in their native Nigeria, the issues of governmental corruption and inequality are universal themes that extend beyond any geographical borders.

