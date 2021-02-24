Rep. Connolly Rips Jim Jordan: 'I Didn't Vote To Overturn An Election'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 20:18 Hits: 4

During today's House Oversight Committee to improve the financial condition of the U.S. Postal Service, Rep. Gerry Connolly laid into Rep. Jim Jordan's caustic and lie- filled rant about Postmaster DeJoy and election integrity. Rep Connolly specifically called out Jim Jordan, who spoke before him and said, " All the gaslighting we just heard does not change facts." The Virginia congressman ripped into Donald Trump, who months before the election claimed mail -in voting would lead to massive fraud. Connolly said it was Trump, aided and abetted by the Postmaster General DeJoy, who eroded the public confidence on mail-in voting. Then he took aim at Rep Jordan head on and said "I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.” Rep. Jim Jordan is one of the worst serial offenders and hyper- partisan Republicans, who continually spread falsehoods and lies about voter fraud which helped aid and abet the domestic terrorists that attacked the US Capitol. Good on Rep. Connolly.

