News We Don't Need: Al Jazeera's New Conservative Platform 'Rightly'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 23:13 Hits: 6

Yes, for those poor conservatives who think Fox, Newsmax and OAN are too hard and CNN too soft, Al Jazeera has come up with what it apparently thinks is a “Goldilocks” solution: a platform, called “Rightly.” If anything, Rightly sounds like a relaunch of the “fair and balanced” version of Fox News (which was neither fair nor balanced, just less Hannitized). Rightly's editor in chief will be Scott Norvell, who spent more than a decade working at Fox News and News Corp. The Daily Mail has more: Michael Weaver, a senior vice president at Al Jazeera Media Network's Digital Division, said Rightly would provide 'fresh voices that are too often left out of the mainstream media a space to engage and debate the issues that matter most to them. 'Rightly will also be a platform where the full spectrum of political voices can expect to have, or find, a thoughtful debate on the future of the United States.' Norvell explicitly states that that “full spectrum” of “fresh voices” means a spectrum of fresh conservative voices: 'With Rightly, we are hoping to create a platform that amplifies the voices of an array of personalities that more accurately reflects the racial, cultural and generational diversity of center-right politics in America than existing outlets.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/ex-fox-news-editor-head-new-conservative