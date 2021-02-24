Ron Johnson Just Can't Quit His Conspiracy Theories!

Articles

Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Look how many Republican senators are still pushing crazy conspiracy theories, Alysin Camerota said by way of introducing John Avlon's reality check today. "Look, January 6th is one of those days that gets worse the more perspective we have on it," Avlon said. "Yesterday's Senate hearing was the beginning of getting more answers about how our Capitol was overrun by a violent mob trying to overturn an election based on the Big Lie. But hyper-partisan denial is a hell of a drug. It can cause you to see things that weren't there, ignoring the obvious, while always jones-ing for another confirmation-bias quick fix. Just listen to Senator Ron Johnson, who spent almost five minutes suggesting this was a false flag attack by cleverly disguised leftists." He describes four different types of people, plainclothes militants, agent provocateurs, fake Trump protesters, and a disciplined column of attackers. I think these are the people that probably planned this. "This is pathetic. The FBI has stated there's no evidence of an antifa involvement in the attack, while we know the rioters have repeatedly said they were doing what Trump told them. In addition to the members of the pro-Trump paramilitary groups that have been arrested and the flags and the signs. But we have come to expect no less from Johnson, who seems to reach for partisan conspiracy theories when confronted with uncomfortable facts."

