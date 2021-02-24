LIVE: House Hearing On Disinformation And Extremism In The Media

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:50 Hits: 2

Should be quite the steel cage match! The House Sub-Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding a hearing called “Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media.” The hearing has already been labeled by Republicans as an attack on the First Amendment. It's chaired by New Jersey's Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. and we can expect a critical look at conservative media outlets like OAN, Newsmax, and Fox News pushing the “stolen election” conspiracy theory that inspired the deadly insurrection led by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/live-house-hearing-disinformation-and