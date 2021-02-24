Dallas Party Store Creates Ted Cruz Piñatas

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 15:47 Hits: 1

You know you've hit the big time when they're making piñatas out of you. Warms the heart to think that soon Texas children will be beating Ted Cruz apart. If it were accurate though there'd be nothing inside, just like the man himself. Source: NBC, Dallas-Fort Worth Last week, Cruz sparked widespread outrage for flying from Houston to Cancun, Mexico for a family vacation as millions of his fellow Texans endured historically low temperatures, widespread power outages and water losses. "It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it," Cruz said after flying back by himself the next morning. The online hubbub caused the owner of ABC Party HQ in the Bishop Arts District to spring into action and create a Cruz piñata. The piñata is complete with Cruz wearing his Texas flag face mask, a phone in one hand, and his suitcase handle in the other. The piñata resembles Cruz in the airport last week as he landed back in Houston. Sen. Ted Cruz piñatas created at Dallas party store: https://t.co/ClkBrGIQRK pic.twitter.com/XjZU94ZtQx — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 23, 2021

