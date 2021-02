Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021

The Senate has confirmed career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield is likely to be tested by countries like China at the world body, VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

