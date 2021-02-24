US Will Seek Seat on UN Human Rights Council

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States will seek to rejoin the U.N. Human Rights Council when elections are held later this year.



Blinken said in a video address to the council Wednesday, “We humbly ask for the support of all U.N. member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body.”



Seats on the 47-member council are held for a three-year term, and Blinken said the United States would seek to occupy one for 2022-24.



The United States withdrew from the body under the administration of former President Donald Trump with arguments that the council unfairly targeted Israel and included among its membership a number of countries with poor human rights records.



"As the United States re-engages, we urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel," Blinken said.

