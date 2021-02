Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weren't able to meet in person because of COVID-19. The White House tried to simulate the experience instead.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/23/970375260/biden-welcomes-canadas-trudeau-virtually-to-white-house-for-1st-meeting