Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 21:14 Hits: 8

If confirmed as interior secretary, Deb Haaland would be the first Native American cabinet member. Republican opponents have attacked her support for aggressive action on climate change.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/23/970672308/republicans-push-back-on-historic-nomination-of-deb-haaland-for-interior-secreta