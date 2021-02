Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 21:14 Hits: 8

The Senate held the first bipartisan joint oversight hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. All four men testifying said they agree the attack was largely premeditated.

