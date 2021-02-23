You'll Never Guess Who Proposed Government Payments To People With Kids First

Category: World Politics Hits: 7Richard Nixon fumbled his attempt to secure benefits for American kids. Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Joya Misra, University of Massachusetts Amherst Which former president pitched a Family Assistance Plan to the American people that would have provided many families with children a monthly stipend? It may surprise you that it came in 1969 from Richard Nixon, a Republican who embraced cultural conservativism.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/youll-never-guess-who-proposed-government