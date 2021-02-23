WATCH LIVE: Senate Committee Hearing On Security Breaches During Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

The Senate committees on rules and homeland security will hold a joint hearing on the failures that led to the breach of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. Witnesses include: - Acting Chief of Police Robert J. Contee - Former chief of Capitol police Steven Sund - Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger - Former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving This hearing takes place as House Democrats and Republicans are hammering out their rules for a 9-11 style commission to investigate the insurrection and violence that took place on January 6th. Watch with us and leave your thoughts in the comments!

