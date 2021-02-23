Cancun Cruz Runs To Hannity (Again) To Lie About The Texas Blackout

Articles

Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Sen. Ted 'Cancún' Cruz loves being on Hannity. Monday night he appeared for the purpose of repeating the same bogus lies about renewable energy that Gov. Abbott said: trying to dismiss the Texas Republican Party's role in supporting an independent Texas power grid with no regulations. It's that power grid that had massive failure during the Texas freeze. Instead of taking responsibility, Cancun Cruz blamed the Green New Deal and wind turbines for Texans' woes. The Green New Deal has not passed Congress. Cancún Cruz believes that if he uses the words "facts" and "reality", he can lie all he wants. He began his lie fest by telling Sean Hannity this: "One of the elements of that is actually the policies that Chuck Schumer is pushing for the whole country, which is the Green New Deal." "About 25% of our electricity capacity is wind and yet in the middle of this storm, that capacity dropped all the way down to 2%. You want to talk about reliability, the reality was in the cold the wind turbines froze." Cruz failed to mention where the other 75% of the electricity comes from in Texas which is natural gas, nuclear, and coal, and they failed the state totally. Cancun Cruz unabashedly said, "Texans are ticked off that the energy capital of the world that our grid didn't meet the energy needs of our state." Really, Ted? Deregulation did that. Private enterprises refused to upgrade the grid because they didn't want to spend money to fix it. And why did you run away?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/cancun-cruz-tries-blame-green-new-deal-his