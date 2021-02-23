The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Democrats Are More United Today Than The Last Time They Passed Major Legislation

The House is preparing to pass its version of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by the end of the week, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast looks at the popularity of the bill and how both Democrats and Republicans are thinking about its provisions. The team also tracks the latest voting restrictions being considered by Georgia Republicans, including a proposal to end early voting on Sundays, which is when Black churches traditionally mobilize voters through “souls to the polls” events. Finally, they discuss whether a recent survey of Americans’ attitudes about secession is a good or bad use of polling.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling?” Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-democrats-are-more-united-today-than-the-last-time-they-passed-major-legislation/

