Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 21:19 Hits: 0

Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, answered questions from senators Monday. If confirmed, he would inherit a department damaged by accusations of political interference.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/22/970278630/senators-question-merrick-garland-during-confirmation-hearing-for-attorney-gener