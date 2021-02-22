The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'America Uncanceled' CPAC Cancels Speaker For 'Reprehensible Views'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

CPAC very proudly rolled out their America Uncanceled theme for this year's conference, glomming onto the fauxtrage over "cancel culture," their euphemism for consequences and current reason to be aggrieved victims. Then, this happened: We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference. — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021 My first question was whether they canceled all of their speakers, but it turns out they canceled a Black guy with...yes...truly reprehensible views. According to Media Matters, Young Pharaoh "is an online commentator who has told followers that Judaism is a 'complete lie' and 'made up for political gain,' said that Jewish people are 'thieving fake Jews,' tweeted that 'all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews,' and claimed that 'all of these big tech [companies], media, & social media platforms are controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats.'

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/america-uncanceled-cpac-cancels-speaker

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version