'America Uncanceled' CPAC Cancels Speaker For 'Reprehensible Views'

CPAC very proudly rolled out their America Uncanceled theme for this year's conference, glomming onto the fauxtrage over "cancel culture," their euphemism for consequences and current reason to be aggrieved victims. Then, this happened: We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference. — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021 My first question was whether they canceled all of their speakers, but it turns out they canceled a Black guy with...yes...truly reprehensible views. According to Media Matters, Young Pharaoh "is an online commentator who has told followers that Judaism is a 'complete lie' and 'made up for political gain,' said that Jewish people are 'thieving fake Jews,' tweeted that 'all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews,' and claimed that 'all of these big tech [companies], media, & social media platforms are controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats.'

